Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know

Cinema halls and theatres across the country will operate at full capacity from Monday with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. Apart from ensuring physical distancing to avoid overcrowding, the theatres and multiplexes have been asked to stagger show timings and make digital booking of tickets available.

The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.

“There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy films in theatres as we are allowing full occupancy in all cinema halls. Cinema halls can now open at 100 per cent capacity. We encourage as much online booking (of tickets) as possible,” Javadekar told reporters.

Here's all you need to know:

--According to the new guidelines, no film shall be allowed to screen in containment zones and states and union territories may consider “proposing additional measures” as per their assessment.

--To minimise physical contact, digital transactions should be the “most preferred mode” for booking tickets or payment. Contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

--Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened with adequate physical distancing norms, to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

--Adequate time intervals between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

--Continuing with the basic health guidelines amid the pandemic, there should be availability of hand sanitisers — preferably in the touch-free mode — at entry and exit points.

--A thermal screening of all visitors and staff will be carried out at entry points, with only asymptomatic individuals allowed to enter, according to the guidelines.

--Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.

--The SOPs stated that the number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, with efforts to encourage the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

--Mandatory wearing of face cover for staff and sanitisation of cinema auditorium after every screening are part of the SOPs which also directs theatre owners to make arrangements for regular cleaning and disinfection drive at the box office, food and beverage areas, employee and staff lockers, toilets, public areas, and back office.

--According to the new guidelines, if any person visiting cinema hall is found Covid-19 positive the entire premise will have to be disinfected.