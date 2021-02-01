IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
india news

Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know

  • The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Cinema halls and theatres across the country will operate at full capacity from Monday with adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols. Apart from ensuring physical distancing to avoid overcrowding, the theatres and multiplexes have been asked to stagger show timings and make digital booking of tickets available.

The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.

“There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy films in theatres as we are allowing full occupancy in all cinema halls. Cinema halls can now open at 100 per cent capacity. We encourage as much online booking (of tickets) as possible,” Javadekar told reporters.

Here's all you need to know:

--According to the new guidelines, no film shall be allowed to screen in containment zones and states and union territories may consider “proposing additional measures” as per their assessment.

--To minimise physical contact, digital transactions should be the “most preferred mode” for booking tickets or payment. Contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

--Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened with adequate physical distancing norms, to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets.

--Adequate time intervals between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

--Continuing with the basic health guidelines amid the pandemic, there should be availability of hand sanitisers — preferably in the touch-free mode — at entry and exit points.

--A thermal screening of all visitors and staff will be carried out at entry points, with only asymptomatic individuals allowed to enter, according to the guidelines.

--Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.

--The SOPs stated that the number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, with efforts to encourage the audience to avoid movement during the intermission.

--Mandatory wearing of face cover for staff and sanitisation of cinema auditorium after every screening are part of the SOPs which also directs theatre owners to make arrangements for regular cleaning and disinfection drive at the box office, food and beverage areas, employee and staff lockers, toilets, public areas, and back office.

--According to the new guidelines, if any person visiting cinema hall is found Covid-19 positive the entire premise will have to be disinfected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cinema halls covid 19 news coronavirus covid guideline prakash javadekar
app
Close
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
india news

Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (ANI)
Representational Image. (ANI)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
india news

BJP banks on local poll gains to make inroads in Kerala

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Party aims to target the Pinarayi Vijayan govt on the gold smuggling racket and Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
india news

After Balakot strike, Pakistani bids to infiltrate via the Jammu border up: BSF

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Since Pakistan terms Jammu IB as ‘working boundary’, it attempts to change status quo of the IB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
READ FULL STORY
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy indicated that a reconciliation with Sasikala was possible.(AFP)
india news

TN poll battle heats up as Sasikala leaves hospital

By Sharan Poovanna, Divya Chandrababu, Bengaluru/chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:26 AM IST
The developments have added to the intensity of the upcoming polls in which the AIADMK is consolidating its resources to take on its bitter rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
Shukla’s two-year tenure as agency chief will end on February 3. He had joined the agency on February 4, 2019.(HT file photo)
india news

Farm stir, budget session likely to delay selection of next CBI director

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The selection committee has to decide the name of the next CBI director from among a panel of officers belonging to four batches – 1984 to 1987 – of the Indian Police Service (IPS).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
Following the block-level conventions, the state Congress units have been told to organise district level padayatras (walks) before February 20.(PTI)
india news

Congress plans campaign against Centre across states over farm laws

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:11 AM IST
In a letter to all state Congress chiefs dated Saturday, general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal called for block-level conventions on the farm laws to be organised before February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

UP Police issue notice to 220 tractor owners; Oppn says move to threaten farmers

PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The police, however, stated that the notices have nothing to do with the farmers' protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
"We will come up with some guidelines on it (OTT) soon,” Prakash Javadekar said.(PTI)
india news

Will release norms for regulating content on OTT platforms: Government

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:36 AM IST
“OTT platforms do not come under the purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board," Prakash Javadekar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Took political support for farm stir after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Took political support for farmers' movement only after democracy was mocked: Rakesh Tikait
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws.(ANI)
india news

Opposition parties may attend key debates to step up pressure

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Parties have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue on February 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
india news

Calls for PM’s number, vaccines flood 24/7 helpline for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 AM IST
Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
In the 15 days since the beginning of the country’s inoculation drive, more 3.7 million health care workers had been administered the shot.(PTI)
india news

‘Vaccination rate best in world in 1st 15 days’: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:40 AM IST
We are not only running the world’s biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens,” PM Modi said in his 73rd episode of his monthly radio address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP