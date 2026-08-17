CISF officer suspended for taking woman’s photo in metro

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) assistant sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday after he was allegedly caught photographing a woman inside a Delhi Metro coach, officials said, adding that a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

The incident occurred near AIIMS Metro station on the Yellow Line, a police officer aware of the matter said. (Photo for representation)

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The incident occurred near AIIMS Metro station on the Yellow Line, a police officer aware of the matter said.

A video, purportedly of the incident, which surfaced on social media later in the day, showed passengers confronting the personnel after the woman accused him of taking her photographs without consent.

The complainant and her friend were together when the incident took place, police said. She alleged that assistant sub-inspector A.K. Singh had taken photographs of the two women on his mobile phone.

In the video, passengers are seen questioning the official, who initially denied taking the photographs. The woman and other passengers then demanded that he show his phone, police said. They found the photos on the device, leading to a confrontation.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation escalated as passengers tried to take the phone from the official, while he resisted. The woman is heard demanding that her photographs be deleted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation escalated as passengers tried to take the phone from the official, while he resisted. The woman is heard demanding that her photographs be deleted. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the complainant sent a written statement through WhatsApp within a few hours, stating that she did not wish to pursue the matter.

“However, the matter has been communicated to CISF for departmental action at their end,” the officer said.

The CISF, in an official statement, said it had acted against the personnel. “A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels,” the statement read.

The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and a detailed inquiry ordered, it said.

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Police said the matter is being examined and the CISF has been informed for appropriate departmental action.