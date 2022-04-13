City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
- Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.
Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday.
“It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having their schools named after Dr BR Ambedkar will bring the sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future,” said Sisodia.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.
-
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
-
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
-
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
-
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
-
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics