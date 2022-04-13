Home / Cities / Delhi News / City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar
delhi news

City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar

  • Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.
A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
A file photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 04:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday.

“It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having their schools named after Dr BR Ambedkar will bring the sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school ambedkar
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • At a protest on JNU campus on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.

  • CM Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating an old age home in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar, on Tuesday.&nbsp;

    Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM

    Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.

  • The farmhouse in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla where the incident took place.&nbsp;

    Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter

    A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.

  • A boy planting a sapling. (Representative Image)

    Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million

    Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.

  • The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (HSIIDC) opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way

    To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out