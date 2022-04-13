City’s specialised schools named after Ambedkar

Delhi government’s Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said after chairing a meeting of the naming authority on Monday.

“It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having their schools named after Dr BR Ambedkar will bring the sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government was following the tradition of honouring martyrs, freedom fighters and nation-builders by renaming SoSEs after Dr. B.R Ambedkar.