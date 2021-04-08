Civic bodies keep crematoriums ready to cope with possible rise in Covid death toll

Taking note of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, and apprehending a similar rise in related fatalities, Delhi’s three civic bodies on Wednesday said they are prepared to deal with any additional toll if the need arises.

Authorities of the north, east and south civic bodies said they have resources to handle 450-500 Covid-19 fatalities (confirmed and suspected) every day across their 21 facilities — crematoriums and burial grounds.

According to the daily health bulletin, the city recorded 5,506 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 20 deaths. The city recorded the highest single-day death on November 18 last year, during the third wave of the infection in the city, when 131 people succumbed to the infection. As new infections and deaths peaked during the third wave, crematoriums struggled to cope with the increased fatalities. The Delhi high court, too, had asked the government to indicate steps it had taken to manage crematoriums and graveyards in the national capital.

During the third wave, people had to wait outside crematoriums and cemeteries for five to six hours to conduct the last rites of loved ones who succumbed to the virus.

Covid-19 deaths have increased sharply in the Capital over the past few weeks, since the outbreak of the fourth wave. In the first week of March, the Capital recorded less than two daily deaths of the infection. This number jumped to 15 in the first week of April, giving rise to fears that the city’s crematoriums have struggle to meet demands, if the spike continues.

“Seeing the current steep rise in Covid-19 cases, we cannot help but be apprehensive about the possibility of the death toll rising as well. So, we have made standby arrangements. At Nigambodh Ghat, we have opened three more CNG furnaces, taking the total count to six. We have also increased the number of platforms for cremation to 120 from 104,” Jai Prakash, mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said.

He said their crematoriums and graveyards can perform nearly 200 last rites a day.

Data from the three civic bodies showed that there are 21 crematoriums and graveyards where Covid-19 bodies (confirmed and suspected) are being cremated or buried. Of these, eight facilities are under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, eight under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and five under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Officials said these facilities can dispose of the bodies of nearly 400 people who have died of Covid-19, if operating at full capacity.

“We have eight facilities, including crematoriums and burial grounds, where Covid-19 bodies are disposed of. These facilities can handle 215 bodies per day. We have also made additional arrangements to perform last rites of Covid-19 victims,” Narendra Chawla, leader of the house, SDMC, said.

He said that a new CNG crematorium, with two furnaces, was inaugurated in Green Park in February, and the facility can be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility if required.

Sandeep Kapoor, former chairman standing committee, EDMC, said the civic body has dedicated five crematoriums and graveyards for Covid-19 victims and added that there is no rush at any of the facilities so far.

“We will increase the number of wood pyres if need be. We have also ample space available in graveyards and, so far, there is no cause to worry,” Kapoor said.

Experts, however, say the city is better prepared this time around to keep the Covid fatalities low. “We still cannot be sure whether the disease is less severe this time around. However, the case fatality ratio is definitely lower now as compared to the first wave of cases (last March-April). This is because the hospitals were not well equipped back then; there was a shortage of PPE kits, beds, non-invasive and invasive ventilators. The treatment protocol had also not been finalised -- now we know what to do at what stage of the disease. Also, people have become more aware. They are coming to the hospitals on time; almost everyone has a pulse oximeter to monitor their oxygen saturation,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences.