Civic bodies to submit revised deadlines for bio-mining at Delhi landfills

The three municipal corporations have been asked to submit revised deadlines and action plan for the completion of bio-mining at the three major landfills at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, a senior official overseeing the project said on Wednesday.

In a recent review meeting of the state-level committee overseeing the project, chaired by the chief secretary, it was pointed out that the project progress was “very slow” and “incremental”.

The data from the three civic bodies shows that almost two years after the project was started, on the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT), only around 11% of the total legacy waste at the three sites has been excavated and treated. According to the old set of deadlines submitted to the NGT, Bhalswa landfill is to be cleared by June 2022, Okhla landfill by March 2023 and Ghazipur landfill by December 2023.

Before the start of the project in July 2019, the three landfill sites cumulatively had 280 lakh tonnes of legacy waste. The bio-mining process is currently suspended on account of the monsoon. The data from three corporations shows that a total of 30.46 lakh tonnes of legacy waste had been bio-mined till July when the monsoon arrived.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has managed to bio-mine 7.7 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Ghazipur site which holds 140 lakh tonnes of waste. A senior EDMC official said the civic body has deployed 20 trommel machines at Ghazipur, which together have a capacity to process and remove at least 3,000 tonnes of legacy waste on a daily basis.

According to the deadline submitted to the NGT, the east corporation needs to clear 25% of Ghazipur landfill by March 2022, while completely flattening the site by December 2024. “The EDMC is running behind in the targeted removal of 10.89 lakh tonnes of legacy waste by June 2021, as per the action plan,” the bio-mining project progress report said.

The data submitted by the north corporation shows that 18 lakh tonnes of waste was bio-mined from Bhalswa landfill, which is nearly 22% of the total legacy waste at the site. According to the action plan, the civic body was expected to clear 25% of legacy waste by April 2021. The site holds 80 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.

Similarly, the south corporation has bio-mined 6.3 lakh tonnes of legacy waste from Okhla landfill while the target was to clear 8.52 lakh tonnes by June 2021.The Okhla landfill holds 56.4 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and, according to the original actions plan, 25% waste at this landfill should have been removed by October 2021.

Corporation officials have cited problems related shortage of space for disposing of inert material recovered after bio-mining, delays on account of monsoon, the breakdown of machines, and power supply glitches for the slow progress.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the record-setting monsoon rain has caused the project progress to slow down. “We are changing our approach to hasten the process. Now, we will introduce bigger trommel machines. A company is being appointed to take responsibility of 50 lakh tonnes of waste. We will modify the existing model so that the original deadline is overshot only by a couple of months,” he said.

A senior SDMC official said on condition of anonymity, “The project has also been delayed by the monsoon as wet material cannot be passed through trommel machines. We will aggressively expand bio-mining after the new waste to energy plant comes up. Deadline will be changed accordingly if delay in these projects is observed.” official said.

