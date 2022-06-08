Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Class 1 student tied by mother, left on terrace for not doing homework
delhi news

Delhi Class 1 student tied by mother, left on terrace for not doing homework

The police traced the family after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms and initiated legal action against the mother.
The girl in the video was seen struggling to free herself under the scorching sun. (Representational Image)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 09:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly tied with a rope by her mother and left on the terrace as a punishment for not doing homework in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

The Delhi police on Wednesday said that the family was traced to Khajuri Khas area after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Action under Juvenile Justice Act against the mother is being initiated, they added.

In the video, the girl was seen struggling to free herself under the scorching sun.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain said that after the video surfaced, teams traced the family to Khajuri Khas and spoke to the parents. “Legal action is being taken in the matter,” he said.

A police officer privy to the matter said that the incident was reported on June 2 and the mother admitted to punishing the girl for not doing her homework. The girl studies in class 1, the officer said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP