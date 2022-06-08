Delhi Class 1 student tied by mother, left on terrace for not doing homework
NEW DELHI: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly tied with a rope by her mother and left on the terrace as a punishment for not doing homework in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.
The Delhi police on Wednesday said that the family was traced to Khajuri Khas area after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms. Action under Juvenile Justice Act against the mother is being initiated, they added.
In the video, the girl was seen struggling to free herself under the scorching sun.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain said that after the video surfaced, teams traced the family to Khajuri Khas and spoke to the parents. “Legal action is being taken in the matter,” he said.
A police officer privy to the matter said that the incident was reported on June 2 and the mother admitted to punishing the girl for not doing her homework. The girl studies in class 1, the officer said.
-
