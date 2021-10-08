Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Clear skies, moderate air quality for Delhi on Friday
delhi news

Clear skies, moderate air quality for Delhi on Friday

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. (Representational Photo/HT)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 23 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 157.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as the main pollutant due to cold polluted air coming from the north-west of India (IGP) along with local road dust re-suspension. With the presence of high pressure over north-west India AQI will degrade to be in moderate for next 3 days.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Monsoon to withdraw from Delhi in 1-2 days, says IMD

New government school to give equal heft to classes, sports

Delhiwale: Portrait of a key maker

Delhi: HC seeks response on plea alleging poor conditions at Lok Nayak Hospital
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP