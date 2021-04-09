Clear sky likely in Delhi today, air quality to improve

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 19.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius—a degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 161. On Friday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 153 in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality has improved to moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and in a south-westerly direction. A marginal improvement in air quality is expected for the next two days (Friday and Saturday). AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate category for the next three days.”