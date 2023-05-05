Mosques urge people to keep Yamuna clean

Clerics of several mosques in the Capital, including Jama Masjid, have appealed to members of the Muslim community to contribute to making the Yamuna clean.

The appeal comes in the wake of a campaign led by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena to clean and rejuvenate the river. (AFP)

The announcement was made in many mosques on Friday through the loudspeaker to appeal to those gathered.

The announcement said that the cleaning of the river is ongoing under the leadership of LG VK Saxena and members of the community should also think about contributing to the campaign.

Haque, an official from Jama Masjid said, “We have urged the members of the community to participate in the campaign.” Around 10,000 people had gathered at the historic Jama Masjid for Friday prayers.

“The administration has taken a major step to clean the river after a long time. The support of the people, besides the role of the government, is also needed for the purpose. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena got a huge stretch of the river Yamuna cleaned recently, and more work is being undertaken in that direction,” the announcement made at Jama Masjid said.

Haque said several other mosques also made similar announcements to appeal to the devotees.

Mosques, including ones at Dwarka, Rohini, along with Badwali Masjid at Daryaganj in Old Delhi, and the site of Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin also lent their support to the cause, with clerics explaining the meaning and purpose of the campaign to those gathered.

