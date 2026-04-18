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CM flags off 200 electric buses, fleet reaches 4,500

Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta launched an e-bus service and 200 electric buses, aiming for 14,000 by 2028–29 to enhance green mobility and reduce pollution.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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In a push for green mobility, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi – Rohtak interstate e-bus service and 200 new electric buses.

The Delhi–Rohtak e-bus service will cover Peera Garhi via the Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh. (DD)

With the induction, the total bus fleet in the Capital is 6,300, which includes over 4,500 electric buses, the CM said, adding that the aim is to increase the fleet to 14,000 by 2028–29.

The Delhi–Rohtak e-bus service will cover Peera Garhi via the Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh.

Gupta also inaugurated the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and a newly constructed administrative building at the DTC depot in East Vinod Nagar.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, Gupta said the projects mark a significant step in the government’s efforts to make the city pollution-free. “The objective of every Delhi government initiative is to provide citizens with better connectivity, a clean environment, and modern transport facilities. Our government is rapidly promoting electric mobility to make the capital pollution-free,” said the CM.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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