CM: Green makeover of flyover spaces to improve Delhi’s look

New Delhi: The Delhi government has signed agreements with two private companies to transform the spaces under flyovers and along major roads into clean, green and safer public areas under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, officials said on Monday.

CM Rekha Gupta during the agreement signing. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

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The agreements -- focusing on greenery, cleanliness, beautification, pedestrian facilities and improved safety -- were signed in the presence of chief minister Rekha Gupta.

As part of the agreements, Dixon Technologies along with Vrikshit Foundation, under a CSR initiative, will work on redeveloping a 2.5-km stretch from Deepali Enclave in Pitampura to Mangolpuri Market, beneath a flyover.

The project includes fencing, organised landscaping and greenery. Murals and environment-themed artwork will be painted on 61 flyover pillars, covering around 5,100 square metres.

Separately, the Kanodia Group will develop and maintain around two acres of green belt along Mathura Road and MP Road under its CSR initiative. The area, currently affected by garbage dumping, encroachments and unauthorised settlements, will receive landscaping, trees, flowering plants, walkways and lighting.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the initiative would make better use of existing urban spaces and improve Delhi’s appearance and quality of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the initiative would make better use of existing urban spaces and improve Delhi’s appearance and quality of life. {{/usCountry}}

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PWD minister Parvesh Verma said such partnerships would help accelerate the government’s efforts to make Delhi cleaner, greener and more attractive.