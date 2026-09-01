CM Gupta orders action against schools found compromising on children’s safety

The Delhi government on Monday ordered strict action against schools and childcare facilities found compromising the safety of children, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing officials to fix accountability not only on individuals involved in incidents but also on school managements found negligent.

The government has also ordered the sealing of a private daycare and playschool in Jafrabad following allegations of abuse of a three-year-old child. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

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The government has also ordered the sealing of a private daycare and playschool in Jafrabad following allegations of abuse of a three-year-old child. An inspection by the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Yamuna Vihar) found multiple regulatory and fire-safety violations at the playschool.

According to the SDM’s inspection report dated August 31, the centre did not have a fire safety certificate, sanction building plan or completion/occupancy certificate. The emergency exit and staircases were blocked, while the only fire extinguisher was found to be non-functional.

The inspection further found that a borewell had been installed without permission, the rooms had inadequate air ventilation and the basement contained rooms being used to conduct classes, in violation of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

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{{^usCountry}} The report also stated that the school was operating from a residential property for commercial activity and had a kitchen on the first floor where domestic LPG cylinders were being used. In view of the violations and the absence of satisfactory replies or permissions from the school’s director, the premises were sealed to ensure public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also stated that the school was operating from a residential property for commercial activity and had a kitchen on the first floor where domestic LPG cylinders were being used. In view of the violations and the absence of satisfactory replies or permissions from the school’s director, the premises were sealed to ensure public safety. {{/usCountry}}

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The action comes amid incidents involving children in schools, daycare centres and school transport. Gupta said that inhumane treatment of children would not be tolerated and that school managements would be held accountable wherever negligence was established.

She also expressed concern over the alleged sexual abuse of a three-year-old nursery student in Bawana and questioned the accountability of the school management over the alleged involvement of a school bus driver. The government is examining measures to strengthen verification and monitoring of school transport staff.

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In another case, the chief minister expressed grief over the rape of a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh in a moving bus in Delhi-NCR. The government plans to hold discussions with neighbouring states on strengthening safety mechanisms for buses travelling to and from Delhi, including a proposal to link the GPS systems of buses from other states with the relevant Delhi government system to facilitate monitoring and quicker intervention during emergencies.

Medical rooms in government schools

Alongside the enforcement measures, the government announced a new initiative to strengthen students’ access to basic healthcare and counselling. Dedicated medical rooms will initially be introduced in 100 government schools as a pilot and subsequently expanded in phases to 1,086 schools.

The government has allocated ₹5 crore in the 2026-27 Budget Estimates for the pilot project. Existing school infrastructure will be used to keep the initiative low-cost.

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Trained health workers will provide first aid, basic health support, temporary rest and counselling, besides assisting with health-awareness activities and maintaining relevant records. The rooms will also provide girl students with a safe and private space during menstrual discomfort.

The initiative, according to the government, is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is intended to create a safer and more health-supportive school environment while minimising disruption to students’ education.