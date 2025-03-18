CM meets BJP MPs, discuss ‘Viksit Delhi Budget 2025’

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to discuss the 2025-26 annual budget which is scheduled to be presented in the Delhi assembly on March 25. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with the MPs during the meeting. (X/@DelhiGovDigital)

According to officials, suggestions at the meeting included speedy completion of infrastructure projects, Yamuna cleaning campaign, expansion of green areas and promotion of electric vehicles, modernisation of government hospitals, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from south Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from west Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk, and other MPs attended the meeting.

“Viksit Delhi Budget 2025 will not just be a document of numbers, but a roadmap for a bright future for every citizen of Delhi. Our aim is for the upcoming budget to deliver modern infrastructure, clean environment, quality education, better health facilities, new job opportunities etc. The government’s aim for Delhi is to not only be the top city in India but also to become a global city where every citizen gets equal opportunities and the best infrastructures,” the CM said.

After the meeting, Bidhuri said that he suggested the government should make provisions for fulfilling the promises made by the BJP in the manifesto. “We suggested CM Rekha Gupta that the budget should have provisions for the upgradation of the overall healthcare infrastructure and prioritising preventive healthcare, providing social welfare schemes, making Delhi’s roads better, providing better sewer lines, clean drinking water, reliable and enhanced transport services, sanitation, reducing average AQI levels by half in next five years, development of Yamuna riverfront in three years on lines of Sabarmati river front, thereby making the national capital a developed city on all parameters,” Bidhuri said.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly is scheduled to begin from March 24 and the budget will be presented by CM Rekha Gupta who also holds the portfolio of finance department.

“Every promise made in our manifesto will be fulfilled with complete dedication and sincerity. Our objective is to present a budget that brings major benefits to the people of Delhi and enhances their prosperity and well-being,” the CM said.