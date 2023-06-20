CNG or electric taxis in Delhi to get 15-year permits now

The Delhi government has decided to extend the tenure of contract carriage permits issued in the city to 15 years for taxis running on cleaner fuels such as CNG, or those powered by electricity.

Until now, taxis registered under the City Taxi Scheme 2015 with DL1RT (commercial taxis which have a yellow number plate) had a permit validity of eight years. (HT ARCHIVE)

At present, the permit is issued only for eight years and is supposed to be renewed every year. A commercial taxi needs to be replaced after the eight-year period lapses.

“It is an initiative towards providing cleaner and greener modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said in a statement on Tuesday.

Contract carriage permits are granted to the authorised vehicle operator and/or the authorised driver by the transport authority in the city of operation for plying the vehicle under contract carriage.

According to officials in the transport department, the extension is also subject to fulfilment of other prescribed conditions as stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988; Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989; and Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993.

The decision to extend the permit validity, officials aware of the matter said, came after the transport department took notice of the disparity in the duration of permits among various categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit in Delhi.

Until now, taxis registered under the City Taxi Scheme 2015 with DL1RT (commercial taxis which have a yellow number plate) had a permit validity of eight years. In contrast, all other taxis, including black and yellow cabs, enjoy under the All-India permit and Radio Taxi Scheme 2006 a validity of 15 years, which corresponds to the vehicle’s age, as defined by the Motor Vehicles Act.

This discrepancy prompted the transport department to rectify the situation and ensure fair treatment for all taxi owners in the region, said the officials.

“The transport department has urged taxi owners and operators to ensure they meet all other conditions specified in the relevant acts and regulations. Adherence to these prescribed requirements will remain crucial for maintaining the extended permit validity,” said an official, asking not to be named.

The transport department is also in the process of finalising and notifying its Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 by the end of July. The new policy is aimed at regulating the operations of cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the state, along with making the operation of bike taxis legal.

Taxi drivers hailed the extension. “Earlier, the permit used to be valid for 15 years for us as well and we have paid road tax for 15 years. However, the government, on a whim, changed the norms and reduced the validity to five years in 2017. After much protest, it was increased to eight years in 2019 and has finally been made 15 years now. It is our victory after struggling for our rights,” said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, member of Sarvoday drivers’ association of Delhi.

Experts also appreciated the move.“The decision by the Delhi government to increase the operational limit for clean para transit vehicles is a positive step. However, it would have been even more beneficial if the increased limit applied exclusively to zero-emission vehicles such as electric vehicles,” said Amit Bhatt, managing director (India), International Council of Clean Transport (ICCT).

