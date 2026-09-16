Colony in Delhi's Mandir Marg with 145 flats declared ‘structurally unsafe’

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday declared a government housing colony with 145 flats at Mandir Marg “structurally unsafe” and advised residents to vacate the premises, officials said.

Debris litters the site during the ongoing demolition and clearing operations following a multi-storey building collapse tragedy at Satya Niketan. (PTI)

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The structural assessment was ordered amid concerns over vulnerable buildings following the Satya Niketan building collapse. NDMC said a comprehensive assessment of the Valmiki Sadan residential complex by its civil engineering department found the identified buildings unsafe for habitation and beyond repair.

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Residents advised to vacate as precautionary measure

The dangerous blocks comprise four buildings constructed in 1965-66, housing 81 quarters, and four built in 1986, housing another 64 quarters, an NDMC official said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The municipal housing department has advised residents of 145 Type-I quarters located in these residential blocks at Valmiki Sadan to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety,” the official said. “In view of the deteriorated structural condition of these buildings and the potential risk to occupants, NDMC has urged all concerned residents to extend full cooperation to the authorities during the evacuation process.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The municipal housing department has advised residents of 145 Type-I quarters located in these residential blocks at Valmiki Sadan to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety,” the official said. “In view of the deteriorated structural condition of these buildings and the potential risk to occupants, NDMC has urged all concerned residents to extend full cooperation to the authorities during the evacuation process.” {{/usCountry}}

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This is the second such instance in recent years in which NDMC has declared government housing unsafe. Last year, the civic body declared Type-I quarters at the Palika Dham Complex in Gol Market unsafe. Built in the 1970s, the buildings had deteriorated over the years due to inadequate maintenance.

Rehabilitation arrangements for residents

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The move had faced resistance from residents, who were repeatedly asked to vacate the premises. “The Palika Dham flats were finally vacated this year. We expect a similar gradual move in case of Valmiki Sadan,” the official said.

The rehabilitation portal for Valmiki Sadan residents will be open from September 16 to 20. Residents shifted under the special rehabilitation arrangement will be provided re-accommodation after the unsafe quarters are demolished and reconstructed and new residential accommodation is completed at the site, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it carried out 40 demolition actions across all 12 zones on Tuesday as part of its enforcement drive launched after the Satya Niketan collapse. Sixteen properties were also sealed and four demolition orders issued against properties found violating building norms and regulations.

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Major demolition actions were carried out at Gaushala Road in Satbari in the South Zone and at Vishal Enclave, Hastsal, Vikaspuri Extension and Uttam Nagar in the West Zone. In the North Zone, enforcement action, including demolition, was undertaken in the Subzi Mandi area.

In the East Zone, major demolition actions were carried out at New Seelampur, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Pandav Nagar, officials said.