Committees to manage 500 tricolours in Delhi: CM

The Delhi government is going to launch a “Har Haath Tiranga ‘’ campaign in a run-up to the country’s Independence Day, when it also aims to complete its target of installing 500 national flags across the city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal also announced that every national flag will have a “Tiranga Sammaan Samiti” (a committee) of five people that will be responsible for the maintenance of the flags and also enrolling a thousand young volunteers each. He said that these committees will congregate with local residents around the flags every Sunday morning and sing the national anthem.

Last year’s budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had “deshbhakti” (patriotism) as its theme, in which state finance minister and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced that the Delhi government will install 500 high mast national flags across the city. So far, 325 flag posts have been put up across the city, out of which flags have been put up at over 187 sites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Delhi government is installing 500 Tirangas in the state to ensure there’s always a tricolour in your sight when you step out of the house. There’s nothing more glorious than the Tiranga that instills unmatched Deshbhakti in one’s soul. The committees formed to look after the Tirangas will ensure that it complies with the flag code and protocols; if it gets dirty or torn, they will get it fixed immediately. I suggest that all Samman Samitis should meet every Sunday at 10am and salute the Tiranga while singing the national anthem. All the committees should enrol one thousand young volunteers for Bharat Mata; I will have dinner with every committee that enrols one thousand volunteers. All these volunteers will not belong to AAP, BJP or Congress; they will be volunteers of Bharat Mata,” Kejriwal said at function organised got felicitate these newly formed committees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said 375 ‘Tiranga Samman Samitis’ have been formed for the upkeep of the tricolours, and their number will be increased to 500. These committees will report all issues to PWD immediately, “so that there’s no harm to the glory of the mighty Tiranga”.