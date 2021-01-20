Complete road redesign project by early 2023, Kejriwal tells PWD

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday issued directions to officials of the public works department (PWD) to stick to deadlines and ensure that the government’s ongoing project, of redesigning several major roads in the city, is completed by early 2023.

Kejriwal issued the directions at a review meeting on the status of the project on Wednesday. The project covers 540km of road length on stretches that are more than 100 foot wide.

The aim is to redesign the roads on the lines of those in European cities, the government had said in a statement.

“The process of redesigning roads and streetscaping should be done in a swift manner to complete the project within the stipulated time frame. There should be no laxity. The deadline is early 2023. The agency entrusted with the task of construction will also be responsible for the maintenance of roads for a period of 15 years,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

The statement further said, “Streetscaping is being done to remove bottlenecks for a smooth flow of traffic, encourage the use of non-motorised vehicles, construct disabled-friendly infrastructure, along with ensuring efficient use of space alongside roads.”

In December, the government had appointed a consultant for the project. The consultant is supposed to submit a detailed project report in February, based on which tenders will be given and the operations will begin by June 2021, said a senior government official.