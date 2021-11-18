Construction ban extended till Nov 21, Metro projects among those exempted

New Delhi: The ban on construction in Delhi will now continue till November 21, after the latest directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday evening, but with several exemptions.

The CAQM, in its directives, has exempted projects related to railway services, Metro, airports and inter-state bus terminals as well as those related to national security and defence.

For the national capital, the exemptions would mean that the ongoing work on Metro’s phase-4 expansion and the elevated cross-taxiway, a new runway and Terminal-2 at the Delhi airport could continue.

However, the halt on work at other key infrastructure projects aimed at decongesting city’s arterial stretches will go on. An official of the Public Works Department (PWD), that is implementing many such projects, said they have deputed the workforce on sprinkling water at construction sites to retain them.

“The labourers are wary that the ban may continue for long. We hope that an exemption is provided to road infrastructure projects which are almost on the verge of completion,” the official said.

PWD is currently working on Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor development, the Ashram underpass, Benito Juarez Road-San Martin Road underpass and the streetscaping of eleven arterial stretches. Officials said 90% work on the Pragati Maidan and Ashram underpass projects has been completed, and the ban, if extended, may lead to deadlines being missed.

At the Delhi airport, work is currently on to build an elevated cross-taxiway, a new runway four and work inside Terminal-2 -- projects that help the Indira Gandhi International Airport double its capacity from 20 million passengers per annum to 40 million passengers.

Among important railway projects in the city where work will continue is construction of the new Yamuna Bridge – being built parallel to the old Yamuna bridge (Loha pul). The new structure was set to be completed by December, 2020, but Covid19 delayed work. “No projects have been impacted in Delhi. This includes the new Yamuna bridge project, or the new skywalk being built at the New Delhi railway station,” said Deepak Kumar, chief PRO, Northern Railway.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), is currently undertaking several construction works for three corridors of Phase 4 Metro network expansion. A senior DMRC official, who asked not to be named, said the agency will maintain strict pollution control norms at all sites. “DMRC has been conscious about following environmental norms, and we will continue to follow all the pollution and dust control regulations,” the official said.

According to the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), construction activities need to be stopped if the air quality index -- on a scale of 0 to 500 -- touches ‘‘severe plus (500+)’ or emergency category.

Meanwhile, the National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour -- a construction workers’ body -- filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking ex-gratia relief schemes for daily workers who will suffer loss of income due to ban on work.

Blanket ban on construction activities, without identifying and excluding the ones which do not contribute towards air pollution is “irrational, arbitrary and whimsical”, the petition said.