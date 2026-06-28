Content creator held for harassing, filming women, minors on roads, uploading videos

New Delhi: A 32-year-old social media content creator was arrested on Friday from Subhash Nagar, west Delhi, for allegedly harassing and stalking women and minor girls on roads, videorecording the incidents, and posting them online, a police officer said on Saturday.

Police said necessary action has been initiated to take down all his social media accounts. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the accused, identified as Gurman Singh, has a YouTube channel with over 72,000 subscribers and 9 million views, and a Facebook page with more than 200,000 followers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar Swami, on June 2, a man approached the cyber police alleging that the two-wheeler his daughter was riding was deliberately hit by an unknown person, who also passed inappropriate remarks and used abusive language.

“The complainant also told the police that he found a video of his daughter had been uploaded on a YouTube channel and on a Facebook page,” the DCP said.

A case was lodged, and an initial probe by a team led by Inspector Vikas Kumar Buldak found that the accused social media accounts featured videos targeting women riders and minor girls, where he would hit the women on two-wheelers, strike up a conversation, follow them, and pass lewd remarks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the videos, the accused was identified and arrested from his residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the videos, the accused was identified and arrested from his residence. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The accused disclosed that he shot the videos with the objective of increasing his social media followers, generating viral content, and earning revenue,” said the DCP.

“Interrogation also led to the recovery of multiple videos, screenshots, account-related data, and other digital evidence allegedly linking the accused,” the officer added.

Police said necessary action has been initiated to take down all his social media accounts.

HT reached out to the accused family for comment but did not receive a response.