Cook found semi-conscious on road dies, kin allege robbery bid

A 40-year-old man, who worked as a cook at a hotel in Vaishali near Ghaziabad, died in Safdarjung hospital on Sunday, nearly seven hours after he was found lying on the road in east Delhi’s Ghazipur in a semi-conscious state, seeking help from passersby, police said.

His family members have alleged that he was assaulted during a robbery bid by three to four unidentified men near the Ghazipur underpass late Saturday when he was walking towards his home in Trilokpuri after work. They said Rs.4, 000 cash that he was bringing home from the hotel was missing, an allegation that the police have also confirmed. Lal’s ATM card and Aadhaar card were found in his pocket, the police said, while adding that they have not ruled out robbery.

Since no visible injury marks were found on the body of the man, identified as Roshan Lal, the police are waiting for his autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The police suspect that Lal may have died because of an internal injury. To establish the exact sequence of events, the police are also scanning CCTV cameras on the route that he took to reach home from the hotel in Vaishali, said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

On Sunday around 5.30am, the officer said a head constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was passing by when he spotted Lal lying on the road and waving his hand for help. The policeman stopped to help and Lal told him that he was feeling sick after three-four men made him eat something. Lal gave the policeman his sister’s mobile number and requested him to call her.

“The policeman left the spot after he informed the police about the matter and Lal spoke to his sister over the policeman’s phone. Lal was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, from where he was referred to Safdarjung hospital where he died during treatment in the afternoon,” the officer said.

Lal’s brother, Vijay (single name), said while speaking to their sister, Lal had told her that he was assaulted by three to four robbers when he resisted their robbery attempt. “My brother gave the same statement to the police at the LBS hospital in front of my sister and nephew,” said Vijay.

Senior police officers said they are looking into Lal’s death from all possible angles. “The legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter. We are waiting for Lal’s autopsy report. Further action would be taken accordingly,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.