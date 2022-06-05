Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Cops bust interstate drug syndicate, 2 held in east Delhi

Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:36 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi Police last Tuesday busted an interstate gang of drug-peddlers which operated in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, arresting two of the members and recovering opium and heroin worth nearly 31 lakh from their possession, authorities said on Sunday.

Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that a special police team zeroed in on 39-year-old Babita Kaur of Kalyanpuri based on a tip that she was involved in drug trading. “We mounted intense technical and manual surveillance, and found that 49-year-old Pushpender Kumar Saxena of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) would come to Kalyanpuri to deliver a consignment of opium and heroin. We apprehended him while he was delivering the consignment to Babita Kaur on Tuesday and recovered four kilograms of fine opium worth over 6 lakh and 258 grams of heroin worth over 25 lakh from their possession. We have arrested both of them and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against them at the Kalyanpuri police station,” she said.

Kashyap also said that during the course on interrogation, Saxena disclosed that he had been involved in the drug trade since 2018. “He came in contact with some people based in Chatra and Latehar districts of Jharkhand, who sell opium. Saxena also disclosed that he was procuring heroin from drug dealers in Nagaria and Faridpur of Bareilly district and was supplying it to his contacts in Delhi and NCR. He would purchase processed opium for 85,000 per kilogram and sell it at double the price in Delhi and NCR. Meanwhile, Kaur said that after procuring the drugs, she would sell them at her house. She has been arrested twice for the same crime before as well,” she said.

