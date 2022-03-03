Cotton candied semal-arities
The glass-concrete office complex in Gurugram’s Shankar Chowk is gigantic beyond belief. On the other hand, the prettier pavement tree stands some distance away. It is glossed with thick red flowers that appear to be leaning towards the building, as if wanting to give a friendly peck on its intimidating facade.
And, suddenly, a flower falls.
The blossoming of semal marks the arrival of the year’s most moderate season — when it is neither cold nor hot. Unidentifiable the rest of the year, these trees are suddenly as noticeable as the pink cotton candy hawkers in Kinari Bazaar, catching our attention as we carry on with our dreary life in the Metro train or the auto rickshaw.
Semal is among the 252 species of trees found in the Delhi region. Arranged in tiers, its branches shoot out from the trunk like the ribs of a parasol. The trees abound in Delhi’s diplomatic avenues, particularly in Neeti Marg. At Bhikaji Cama Place, the cab drivers speeding down the Ring Road risk being distracted by a pair of semals, so scarlet-red that they resemble fully loaded apple trees. On a service lane in Panchsheel Park, a bunch of super-tall semals are right now so richly endowed with flowers that it looks as if someone had thrown vermillion up in the air, while a sparsely decked semal is standing guard outside the 16th century Khairul Manazil mosque on Mathura Road. It looks grand.
Indeed, semal exudes more majesty in utmost solitude. Such as this one on Gurugram’s Dividing Road, outside KCM Automobile workshop in Sector 17 (see photo).
Stranded amid a dusty yard, the tree is very short, its trunk is spindly, and it possesses only a few dozen flowers, smeared with the most lacklustre tinge of red. Indeed, this semal is certain to go unnoticed if it were surrounded by its richer cousins. But here, in the austerity of this desert-like space, its presence lingers like a phantom of necessary consolation.
The poignant sight touches the heart more intensely than the lush semals elsewhere.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.