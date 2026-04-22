Counterfeit ENO, Nescafé coffee worth 20 lakh seized from Madhu Vihar flat, 4 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a racket involved in manufacturing and distributing spurious ENO antacid powder and counterfeit Nescafé coffee products, seizing fake goods and raw materials worth around ₹20 lakh from two illegal units operating in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Around one lakh ENO sachets and nearly 50,000 Nescafé sachets, ready for distribution, were recovered, an official said. (Representative photo)

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Police said the units were running out of rented flats and supplying counterfeit products through wholesale and retail channels across several parts of the country, posing a serious threat to public health.

According to police, during raids conducted following a tip-off, they found the units actively manufacturing and packaging fake ENO sachets and counterfeit coffee. “Around one lakh ENO sachets and nearly 50,000 Nescafé sachets, ready for distribution, were recovered along with filling machines, compressors, packaging material, and raw ingredients, including around 500 kg of coffee powder and drums of acid,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rahool Alwal.

Four people – a 23-year-old, a 19-year-old, a 38-year-old and a 50-year-old – have been arrested, they said. While two were apprehended from the manufacturing units, one was tracked down to Dehradun using technical surveillance, and another near Kashmere Gate while he was trying to flee the city.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, police said, the accused revealed that the units had been operational for the past two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, police said, the accused revealed that the units had been operational for the past two months. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Representatives of the concerned companies confirmed to the police that the seized products were fake and not manufactured or supplied by them, police said. “A probe is underway to identify the entire supply chain,” said Alwal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives of the concerned companies confirmed to the police that the seized products were fake and not manufactured or supplied by them, police said. “A probe is underway to identify the entire supply chain,” said Alwal. {{/usCountry}}

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