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Court closes proceedings against BJP’s Kapil Mishra

A Delhi court dismissed the case against BJP leader Kapil Mishra in the 2020 riots due to the complainant's repeated absence from hearings.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court on Wednesday closed proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra in connection with his alleged role during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, after noting that the complainant had failed to appear before the judge to record evidence.

The court observed that the absence of the complainant from the last three dates of hearing shows that “he is not interested in pursuing the present matter”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar of Rouse Avenue courts.

The court observed that the absence of the complainant from the last three dates of hearing shows that “he is not interested in pursuing the present matter”.

The court said, “The absence of the complainant without any sufficient reason shows that the complainant is deliberately delaying the proceedings of the present matter”.

In such circumstances, the court said it is constrained to dismiss the present complaint case due to non-prosecution by the complainant.

The case arises out of an application filed in August 2024 by one Mohammad Iliyas, through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleging that Mishra and his associates blocked roads in Kardampuri and destroyed carts of street vendors during protests. He claimed that Mishra was blocking the road along with then deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

kapil mishra delhi court
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