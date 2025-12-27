Court frames charges against two accused for attack on Delhi CM

Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges, including for attempt to murder, against two persons accused of attacking Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year. Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Friday formally framed charges, including for attempt to murder, against two persons accused of attacking Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta at a public event earlier this year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were physically produced in the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann summoned Gupta to give testimony at 2 pm on February 28, and said all future testimonies from her should be part of in-camera proceedings.

The judge said in-camera proceedings are directed to avoid overcrowding in the court and to safeguard the right to privacy of the victim who is a public servant, a woman and a public figure.

Earlier, on December 20, the court had ordered the framing of charges against the duo under various penal provisions, including attempt to murder, saying there was a prima facie case against them.

The judge said that prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under BNS Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (using criminal force on a public servant while they are executing their duty), 109(1) (attempt to murder) are made out against both the accused.

On Friday, the court also directed the jail superintendent concerned to have the accused, Khimjibhai, medically examined after he submitted a plea stating that his vision had deteriorated and that he required new spectacles.

Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20, with her office terming the assault a part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt to murder and other charges. Shaikh has been accused of conspiring with his friend Khimjibhai.

According to the prosecution, both the accused held a meeting in Gujarat’s Rajkot, and Shaikh transferred ₹2,000 into the account of Khimjibhai so that he could plan the attack.

On October 18, the Delhi Police filed a 400-page chargesheet against both the accused under various offences, including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, and criminal conspiracy.