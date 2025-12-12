Court grants Umar Khalid two-week interim bail for sister’s wedding

A Delhi trial court on Thursday granted two-week interim bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, to attend his sister’s wedding later this month. Khalid, represented by senior advocate Trideep Pais, had initially sought 15 days’ bail from December 14 to December 29. (PTI)

Additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma courts allowed him 13 days’ bail — from December 16 to December 29— on furnishing a personal bond of ₹20,000 and two sureties of the same amount. The court also imposed conditions, including that Khalid shall not contact any witnesses and must provide the investigating officer (IO) with a phone number that remains active throughout the bail period.

The court further directed that Khalid shall not post his views on social media and may meet only friends, family and relatives during the ceremonies listed in his application.

Umar, Sharjeel Imam and others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), along with provisions of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which left 50 people dead and over 700 injured.

In his plea, he said the wedding functions will begin on December 17 and conclude on December 27, adding that the period would allow him to spend time with his elderly parents.

He also stated that he has been in custody since September 2020 and wishes to meet his elder sister, who currently lives abroad. “The applicant has been granted interim bail twice in the past and he has not influenced any witnesses or tampered with evidence,” the plea noted.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Amir Prasad, opposed the request, arguing that Khalid’s alleged role in the violence does not justify any relief.

The court order additionally directed that Khalid will surrender on December 29 before the superintendent of prison of the jail concerned, who shall thereafter file a report before the court.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots.

The accused had claimed for a bail citing long incarceration -- over five years -- and no possibility of trial ending soon.A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked the Delhi Police to reply to the charges levelled by the applicants, accusing the prosecution of delayed trial, absence of material to proof their involvement and relying on old speeches to accuse them of committing a ”terrorist” act.