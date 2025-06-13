Court slams accused in 2020 Delhi riots case for trying to delay trial

A Delhi court has criticised attempts to delay the trial in a 2020 Delhi riots case, observing that the matter is at an advanced stage and cannot be needlessly prolonged. The court noted that despite the trial having gone on for more than a year and only two witnesses remaining, a fresh application was moved seeking re-examination of a prosecution witness. The Delhi riots took place in northeast Delhi from February 23, 2020 to February 29, 2020. At least 52 people were killed in the riots. (HT Archive)

The order was passed on June 4 by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court, who took over the case recently following a reshuffle of judicial officers by the Delhi high court.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for accused Sonu Saifi, seeking to recall a witness for further cross-examination. Pracha argued that he was unable to adequately question the witness during an earlier hearing due to lack of time and that the witness’s testimony was materially significant to the case.

Rejecting the plea, the judge noted: “Around 26 witnesses have been examined and it is only after a passage of one year that this application has been moved — at a stage when the matter is in its final leg with only two witnesses left.”

The court underscored that a lawyer’s delay in realising the need for further cross-examination could not justify prolonging a near-concluded trial. “This application has been moved at the time and convenience of the counsel. A witness cannot be recalled merely because the counsel realised it after one year,” the court observed.

The prosecution opposed the application, terming it a deliberate attempt to stall proceedings. It argued that the witness had been sufficiently cross-examined in May 2023 and that no new grounds were presented to justify re-examination.

The case arose out of an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station involving charges of arson, attempt to murder, and criminal conspiracy during the February 2020 violence in northeast Delhi. Nineteen people are named as accused, including Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani Public School.

According to the prosecution, Farooq allegedly instigated a mob that torched DRP Convent School and nearby properties near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24, 2020. It was further alleged that Farooq’s Rajdhani Public School served as a launchpad for hurling petrol bombs and stones at Hindu-owned properties. Charges against all accused were framed in March 2023.

Judge Singh replaced ASJ Pulastya Pramachala as part of a broader judicial reshuffle and is now presiding over several high-profile Delhi riots trials. His recent order sends a clear message on the judiciary’s reluctance to entertain delay tactics, especially in cases nearing conclusion.