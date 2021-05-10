COVI Van to the rescue of senior citizens in South Delhi

Keeping in mind how vulnerable senior citizens are amid the fourth wave of Covid-19 that has gripped the Capital, Delhi police on Sunday launched a vehicle helpline “COVI Van” for senior residents of south Delhi.

Senior officers said the area’s beat officer will take the vehicle to visit senior citizens at their homes and assist them by taking them to the hospital for their due appointments, vaccination or visit nearby marketplaces to buy medicines or daily essentials.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Thakur said to start with, the facility has been launched at the Greater Kailash police station.

“Keeping in view the problems faced by senior citizens due to the ongoing pandemic, that has restricted their movement, the initiative has been launched for their safety. It is a 24X7 helpline 011 26241076. The vehicle, an SUV, that has been named ‘COVI Van’, has been donated for this purpose by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers,” said Thakur.

The DCP said after receiving a call on COVI Van, the police officer deployed at the van, along with the beat officer of the concerned area, will visit the senior citizen at their home and assist them as required. “From taking them to hospitals to taking them for vaccination, or ferrying them to the local market to buy essentials or things of daily use, all the possible assistance will be extended by our staff. All the necessary precautions related to Covid-19, such as sanitization of vehicle, wearing gloves, face masks and maintaining social distancing, will be adhered to at all times and during every visit,” said Thakur.

He added the information about the commencement of ‘COVI Van’ service has been disseminated in the Greater Kailash - 1 area through beat officers and the resident welfare association (RWA).

