Covid relief aid flows in as 20 ventilators, oxygen production unit arrive from Italy

On Monday afternoon, a shipment of an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators arrived at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as Covid relief aid from Italy. On Sunday, two relief aircraft from the USA had landed in the national capital carrying over 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment as well as 1.25 lakh vials of remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Several countries have been extending a helping hand to India, to fight the second wave of the pandemic that has hit the country hard, resulting in a shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs and other medical essentials.

Between April 28 and May 2, the Delhi airport has handled around 25 Covid relief flights, which have brought in around 300 tonnes of medical supplies from various countries suchas the US, the UK, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar, Hong Kong and China.

The relief material received so far comprises over 5,500 oxygen concentrators, approximately 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 9.28 lakh face masks and about 1.36 lakh remdesivir injections.

All the relief material received on Monday was unloaded from the aircraft, transferred to the cargo area of the Delhi airport and was stored inside a temperature-controlled warehouse, JEEVODAY, set up exclusively for handling relief materials, until it is dispatched to its destinations, Delhi airport officials said.

The airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), said they have a dedicated team of operators at the cargo terminal -- clearing agents, staff from the warehouses and government agencies such as the customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) -- who together ensure that all incoming relief material is processed and handled without delay.

“We ensure that priority landing is given to flights carrying Covid relief material, and such aircraft get parking at the cargo bays near the cargo terminals, just like the aircraft bringing in vaccine consignments. We make sure that consignments are processed and cleared in the least possible time,” DIAL said.

A customs officer said all arriving foreign aid is being cleared within minutes. “Bill of entry is being prepared within 10 to 30 minutes. Apart from that, we have set up a portal to address any query or grievance related to clearance,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

DIAL said it set up the 3,500 square metre dedicated logistics facility JEEVODAY exclusively for the interim storage and distribution of relief material.

“The facility was commissioned in less than a day on April 28. All Covid-19 relief material are brought to JEEVODAY warehouse after customs clearance, where they are sorted and further distributed to other parts of the country. The cargo terminals have temperature-controlled zones with separate cool chambers with the temperature ranging from –20 degrees Celsius to +25 degrees Celsius for handling temperature sensitive cargo. Also, these terminals are provided with adequate number of charging points to handle such containers. There are cool dollies on the airside for movement of temperature sensitive cargo to and from the terminal to the warehouse to ensure an unbroken cold chain,” it said.

Deputy inspector general, CISF, Sachin Badshah said from landing to its dispatch, the force ensures tight security of all incoming relief material. “We have our round-the-clock presence at the airport and all possible assistance is being extended as and when required,” the Badshah said.

On Monday afternoon, a shipment of an oxygen production plant and 20 ventilators arrived at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as Covid relief aid from Italy. On Sunday, two relief aircraft from the USA had landed in the national capital carrying over 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment as well as 1.25 lakh vials of remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19. Several countries have been extending a helping hand to India, to fight the second wave of the pandemic that has hit the country hard, resulting in a shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs and other medical essentials. Between April 28 and May 2, the Delhi airport has handled around 25 Covid relief flights, which have brought in around 300 tonnes of medical supplies from various countries suchas the US, the UK, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar, Hong Kong and China. The relief material received so far comprises over 5,500 oxygen concentrators, approximately 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 9.28 lakh face masks and about 1.36 lakh remdesivir injections. All the relief material received on Monday was unloaded from the aircraft, transferred to the cargo area of the Delhi airport and was stored inside a temperature-controlled warehouse, JEEVODAY, set up exclusively for handling relief materials, until it is dispatched to its destinations, Delhi airport officials said. The airport operator, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), said they have a dedicated team of operators at the cargo terminal -- clearing agents, staff from the warehouses and government agencies such as the customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) -- who together ensure that all incoming relief material is processed and handled without delay. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Delhi govt schools request CBSE to extend date for class 10 results Back to school as Delhi queues up for vaccines Sisodia writes to Rajnath Singh seeking army’s help to set up more beds, transport oxygen 21 at Jaipur Golden hospital died of comorbidities, not O2 shortage: State to HC “We ensure that priority landing is given to flights carrying Covid relief material, and such aircraft get parking at the cargo bays near the cargo terminals, just like the aircraft bringing in vaccine consignments. We make sure that consignments are processed and cleared in the least possible time,” DIAL said. A customs officer said all arriving foreign aid is being cleared within minutes. “Bill of entry is being prepared within 10 to 30 minutes. Apart from that, we have set up a portal to address any query or grievance related to clearance,” the officer said, requesting anonymity. DIAL said it set up the 3,500 square metre dedicated logistics facility JEEVODAY exclusively for the interim storage and distribution of relief material. “The facility was commissioned in less than a day on April 28. All Covid-19 relief material are brought to JEEVODAY warehouse after customs clearance, where they are sorted and further distributed to other parts of the country. The cargo terminals have temperature-controlled zones with separate cool chambers with the temperature ranging from –20 degrees Celsius to +25 degrees Celsius for handling temperature sensitive cargo. Also, these terminals are provided with adequate number of charging points to handle such containers. There are cool dollies on the airside for movement of temperature sensitive cargo to and from the terminal to the warehouse to ensure an unbroken cold chain,” it said. Deputy inspector general, CISF, Sachin Badshah said from landing to its dispatch, the force ensures tight security of all incoming relief material. “We have our round-the-clock presence at the airport and all possible assistance is being extended as and when required,” the Badshah said.