Covid-19: DDMA meeting on Friday, more curbs likely to be eased

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will chair a virtual meeting on Friday (February 25) to take a call on further easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

The meeting comes amid a significant improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital with the daily Covid-19 tally dropping below 500 cases.

As many as 498 cases were reported on Tuesday, while the positivity rate plunged below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year.

The DDMA will hold a virtual meeting, chaired by Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior ministers and officials will attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Chamber of Trade and Industry, an association of traders in Delhi, requested Baijal to call a DDMA meeting and lift the remaining Covid curbs in view of the improved pandemic situation.

"It has been 18 days since the last meeting. If Covid cases and the infection rate are decreasing in the national capital then the rest of the restrictions should be removed," CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The DDMA, in its earlier meeting held on February 4, had decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms. However, the night curfew remained in place, though timings were reduced by an hour.