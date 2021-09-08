Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19: Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public
delhi news

Covid-19: Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public

The order, signed by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, urges devotees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home
By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
An artist gives the finishing touches to an idol of Ganesha with a figure depicting a coronavirus at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Representational image/AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public and any related procession or gathering have been prohibited in the national capital due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic for the second consecutive year. An order to notify the ban on such festivities was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday night.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday, September 10 this year and the 11-day celebration will conclude on September 21.

The order, signed by Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, urges devotees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home. “Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated during this month, i.e. in the month of September, 2021 and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and present situation of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only,” read the order seen by HT.

Accordingly, all district magistrates and the Delhi Police have been directed to ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha is set up in tents, pandals or public places. They also have been asked to strictly disallow any form of procession and not grant permission to any committees. Around a 100 committees seek permission for community celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi every year, but thousands of people celebrate in their residences and they follow the idol immersion ritual in Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

“All district magistrates and their counterpart district deputy commissioners of police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance in letter and spirit,” the order read.

“It is also directed that the district magistrates and district DCPs shall convene meetings with religious/community leaders/Ganesh Chaturthi festival committees before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony and also to sensitise public for compliance of guidelines.instructions issued for combating Covid-19 by the government from time to time,” the order added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC transfers Ankit Gujjar’s death probe to CBI

Delhi bans Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public spaces, cites Covid-19 curbs

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky, light rain likely today, says IMD

Delhiwale: A poet from Shaheen Bagh
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP