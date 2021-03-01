Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid-19 vaccination: Over 80% of Delhi Police personnel inoculated
delhi news

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 80% of Delhi Police personnel inoculated

According to a senior police officer, a total of 66,246 police personnel have got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine till 7 pm on Friday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:04 PM IST
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a Delhi Police personnel at a hospital in New Delhi.(AP)

More than 80 per cent of Delhi Police personnel have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, a total of 66,246 police personnel have got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine till 7 pm on Friday.

They are from different units of the Delhi Police, including 15 districts, Traffic, Crime Branch, Special Cell, Security, Metro, Railways, the officer said.

The Delhi Police has a strength of over 80,000 personnel. As per the strength of the units, the numbers of personnel, who have received the vaccines, are different, he said, adding that the maximum personnel were from the PCR unit.

On February 9, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava got vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chanakyapuri.

Earlier, Shrivastava asked the personnel of the force to get Covid-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far.

In a circular, he had noted that Covid-19 vaccination is essential for everyone's health and priority is being given to Delhi Police personnel till March 1.

According to police, 34 personnel of the force have died due to Covid-19.

