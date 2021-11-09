CPCB suggests measures to tackle rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR

As the Delhi-NCR region continues to see a rapid increase in the levels of air pollution due to stubble burning and Diwali celebrations, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has suggested measures to tackle the degrading air quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a notification issued by the CPCB on Monday, some of these measures include increasing the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads, sprinkling water on roads and ensuring all brick kilns remain closed in the region.

"Intensify public transport services. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel. States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimise air pollution," the CPCB's notification read.

It also said that on Monday, a sub-committee convened a meeting to review the air quality status and the meteorological and pollution forecasts in Delhi-NCR.

The pollution board has ordered all concerned agencies to strictly implement actions based on the decisions of the above subcommittee. Actions under 'severe category', in addition to steps listed under 'very poor and 'poor to moderate' AQI categories should be implemented with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, the CPCB also said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agencies will have to monitor the actions undertaken and submit a daily report to the concerned officials.

Delhi's air quality on Tuesday plunged back to the 'severe' category, a day after it had improved to 'very poor. Data from the CPCB showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 422. The AQI was at 384 during the same time on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that winds are expected to be northwesterly for the next five days that might lead to a high contribution of stubble burning.

Apart from this, the CPCB also said that in the coming days, unfavourable meteorology might cause the air quality to fluctuate between 'severe and higher end of the very poor category'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}