New Delhi

A ₹3.8-crore 12-month maintenance project will cover Vijay Chowk and the stretch of Kartavya Path, up to the entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Representative Photo)

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has invited bids for a ₹3.8-crore 12-month maintenance project, covering Vijay Chowk and the stretch of Kartavya Path up to the entrance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The project will entail a survey to locate underground utility cables and pipelines with an electronic pipe locator and ground-penetrating radar, according to the tender issued by the department.

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Around ₹60 lakh is earmarked for cleaning and maintaining fountains and water bodies, including algae control, odour removal and water-quality improvement, with the contractor required to deploy at least one supervisor and four labourers. The tender specifies the use of biological products and bleaching powder for treating water, to make it “clear and odorless”.

A ₹31.87-lakh tranche has been estimated to relay a 120mm and 100mm water-supply steel pipeline to the south-side fountain using a trenchless method, using horizontal directional drilling—drilling, reaming and pulling the pipe along a designed route for installation in hard rock, as per the tender.

The plan lists ₹16.46 lakh for cleaning 7,800 square metres (sqm) of sandstone surfaces, including the removal of dirt, bird droppings, algae, fungus and vegetation. The work can involve chemical cleaning and machine-operated water jets. CPWD has also marked around ₹17.5 lakh for road markings covering 8,645 sqm — 1,145 sqm of new markings and 7,500 sqm of old markings.

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{{^usCountry}} Another ₹21.8 lakh is earmarked for a temporary waterproof tent for 105 days, measuring 30 feet by 20 feet, to be made from “Imported Quality German Fabric” and to include 50 executive cushion chairs and carpeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another ₹21.8 lakh is earmarked for a temporary waterproof tent for 105 days, measuring 30 feet by 20 feet, to be made from “Imported Quality German Fabric” and to include 50 executive cushion chairs and carpeting. {{/usCountry}}