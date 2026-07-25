CRPF headquarters seeks report on pellet gun use in CJP protest

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters has sought an “incident report” from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) unit regarding its handling of the July 20 student protests in New Delhi, according to people aware of the matter.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with the man who allegedly suffered pellet gun injuries during students' protest. (ANI)

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The people cited above added that the detailed report will also include the veracity of claims that pellet guns were fired and the circumstances necessitating their alleged use.

The RAF is a specialised unit within the CRPF deployed to handle riots and other public disturbances across the country. While no CRPF officer including the spokesperson or any senior police officer authorised to issue press statements commented on the situation, the people cited above said the top brass will look into the circumstances under which pellet guns were allegedly fired.

Although the use of pellet guns - categorised as a non-lethal deterrent along with tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke grenades – is included in the RAF’s manual for crowd control, their use on student protesters has been termed as inappropriate by the Opposition, students and police experts.

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{{^usCountry}} HT has reported that four people – Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, a 25-year-old employee with a private firm, Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram, a 28-year-old reporter, and the family of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student aspiring to join the police force – have alleged that they were hit with pellet guns on July 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT has reported that four people – Sheikh Irshad Mansuri, a 25-year-old employee with a private firm, Nootan Toppo, a 32-year-old woman from Gurugram, a 28-year-old reporter, and the family of 19-year-old Sahil Lochab, a student aspiring to join the police force – have alleged that they were hit with pellet guns on July 20. {{/usCountry}}

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Toppo’s medico-legal case (MLC) report – issued by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital – mentioned that she suffered “a suspected gunshot injury”. Toppo alleged she was hit with a “rubber bullet”.

The reporter’s MLC – issued by Safdarjung Hospital – showed injuries on the man’s waist and hands and called it “pellet injury marks”. The MLC also said “physical assault with pellet gun at Jantar Mantar at 4 pm”.

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Mansuri, who was admitted in Lady Hardinge Medical College, said he didn’t know what hit him but added that doctors told him he was hit with pellets. “I have undergone two surgeries to remove pellets lodged in my neck and face,” he said.

Lochab’s maternal uncle Ajay said his nephew underwent surgery at AIIMS and was awaiting another. “The doctors told us that Sahil suffered a pellet injury in his right eye. Surgery was done to remove pellets from his pupil; another surgery is going to be done on the sclera part of Sahil’s eye to save it,” Ajay said, adding that he may lose vision in one eye.

The Delhi Police has formally denied the use of pellet guns. The CRPF is yet to comment. If the allegations are confirmed, it will mark the first known use of pellet guns during crowd control in Delhi.

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An official, who asked not to be named, said, “It is not difficult to find out who fired the shots. When such non-lethal weapons, including tear gas shells, are issued, each item is documented. An inspector heads one specialised team in the RAF. The officer will know who fired the pellet guns and under what circumstances.”