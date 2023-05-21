Int’l Tea Day: MBA to BTech, tea sellers with or without a degree

Amid the chaos of the city, at almost every next step and even hidden in the unknown and known nooks and crannies, there are the ubiquitous chaiwalas! Guardians of Delhi’s tea culture, these sellers are today also the connoisseurs of this beverage because their love for it has made them brew and sell it as a career choice. Their decision is over and above any reputed job, which is usually the target after acquiring fancy college degrees.

(L-R) Young and modern tea sellers Prafull Billore, Vartika Singh, Mahaveer Sharma and Muskan Jaiswal share their love for this popular beverage.

As the new-age chai sellers craft their perfect cup of tea — with a dash of flair and a pinch of love — they turn the tea lovers in the city high with their work of art. Meet these captivating Delhiites as you sip you cuppa on International Tea Day (May 21).

Prafull Billore started his chai business after dropping out of Ahmedabad University in 2017.

‘Mujhe chai se pyaar beshumaar tha’

Sharing his love for tea, the famous MBA Chai Wala, Prafull Billore expresses to his heart’s content how tea alone has made his life. “Maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki mera chai ka pyaar mujhe yahan tak le aayega.” Billore, who dropped out of MBA from Ahmedabad University to start his tea stall back in 2017, adds: “Meri pehli mohabbat thi MBA, jo nahi hua, toh jisse shaadi hui, yaani chai, maine ussi se mohabbat karli. Yeh easy hai, sasti hai, pyaar se banti hai, isliye India ispe chalti hai. Be it rain, summer or winters, tea would always be the first preference in beverage for an Indian. Mazboot rishte aur kadak chai, yeh logon ke beech hamesha hi rehte hai... My parents surely didn’t know about it, in fact, they came across a YouTube video that featured me and until then, things had just started to take off. It was surely not easy to convince them, but haan, mere chai ka pyaar beshumar tha, isliye waqt ke saath wo bhi samajh gaye hain ki maine kyun yeh career chuna.”

Muskan Jaiswal initially set-up a stall in Noida, to support her NEET preparation, but soon chai turned to become her best friend.

‘Maine chai kabhi pi nahi, sirf pilaayi hai’

Muskan Jaiswal, who sets up her stall, Hindustan Amrit Chulha Chai near Noida Sector 15 Metro Station discloses how the aroma of the tea is all she loves. Jaiswal says, “Maine chai kabhi pi nahi hai, sirf pilaayi hai logon ko. Mujhe iske banne ki khushboo itni pasand hai ki socha yahi kaam kyun na karlu...” Jaiswal had initially started her tea stall to fund her coaching fee for NEET as she lived away from her family in Gorakhpur. This was in December 2022, but now as she earns ₹1,500- ₹2,000 daily, she confesses having developed a liking for this work profile: “I am planning to open a wholesome stall here instead of just setting-up a table. While this wasn’t my initial plan, I know this is what I like doing as I can be my own boss; so I am doing it. I surely am planning to complete my education, but while I’m also doing this because brewing tea is going to support me forever!”

Mahaveer Sharma, popular as Student Chaiwala in the UPSC circuit, started this business after he was tired of looking for a job.

‘Meri do dukaane hai ab, but gharwalo ko khabar nahi’

He started to serve tea out of frustration for not landing into a job of his liking even after pursuing BTech and on his path to preparing for UPSC in 2022. Mahaveer Sharma now has two tea shops in Mukherjee Nagar and Nehru Nagar respectively, under the banner of Student Chaiwala. “Chai ek addiction thi college ke dino se aur UPSC ki preparation ke dauraan jaise hi dimaag chalna band hota, ek hi khyaal aata ki chai pee li jaaye. Isliye jab kaam chalna band hua toh bhi chai ka sahara dhundh liya,” shares Sharma. But surprisingly enough, Sharma’s parents are still not aware of his small-time business. “It’s been seven-eight months since I have opened this shop, but I never told anyone about it, not even my parents! But haan, agar yeh stall se do shop hue hain aur ab aage bade, toh mummy-papa ko zaroor Delhi le aayenge Gorakhpur se.”

Vartika Singh finds love to be the ultimate element of a perfect cup of chai.

‘It is the simplest and most desired beverage’

Vartika Singh, who runs her stall, B.Tech Chaiwali in Sector 42, Faridabad, was always eager to launch her own company. But this young gun didn’t want to wait for four years to complete her degree and then make a career. “Chai seems to be the simplest and the most desired beverage, which is why I have turned to be successful in my venture even before I complete my education,” shares Singh as she further adds: “I started this business last year because I loved everything about this beverage. Thodi si chai ki patti, doodh, paani, aur bahut sara pyaar... isse zyada kya hi chahiye hota hai ek perfect chai ki pyaali mein? Main bas wahi dene mein vishwas rakhti hun. That’s why a lot of people have started returning to my stall for that very taste that they get to savour in each sip.”

Author tweets @maisha_scribbles

