Cycling groups in Delhi-NCR urge for jabs before joy rides

Biking groups in Delhi-NCR are back on the roads with gusto, after almost a two-month long hiatus. But the entry to be part of a ride has one preferred condition — get vaccinated first! Alongside precautions, such as face masks and social distancing, the increased emphasis on vaccination, by those organising small group rides, is praiseworthy.

Rajiva Lochan Singh from a Noida-based group, Joggers and Walkers Club, says that vaccination is one of the criteria to participate in the rides since it makes everyone feel “comfortable” riding with those who are vaccinated. “We are back on saddles and hitting the roads everyday ever since the first phase of unlock 2021 began. Group cycling is also back in action, although we have downsized to a much smaller number of participants. Several riders are still preferring solo rides since the fear of exposure to the virus continues. But what has helped overcome the fear to a great extent is vaccination. When the group leader and other members are vaccinated, it motivates many to venture out to long distance rides,” says Singh, adding how badly they miss bingeing early morning at various eateries.

The top spots for the bicycle groups continue to be India Gate, Pari Chawk, Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Surajpur Wetland. And to revisit these, “We are strongly requesting members to get at least one dose of vaccine before registering for rides,” says Pradeep Panda from Noida Express Cyclists, adding, “We are currently riding in small groups of three to four, for 30 minutes max!”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Sarika Panda Bhatt, who rides with Cycling Musketeers, admits about people feeling comfortable riding with peers who are vaccinated. “We are currently riding only in the morning, two days a week. We often ride to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, and the Gurgaon Faridabad road. It’s a nice 50km ride from my home, and back. Sometimes we also go to India Gate, Raj Ghat, and Lotus temple.”

Cycling group Power Pedallers are avoiding breakfast rides at present, due to safety concerns.

Anup Sharma, from Power Pedallers, adds how he’s glad to see people reuniting in good numbers. Since monuments have reopened, this group, too, plans to ride to these places soon. “The recent two months break has made us loose our riding stamina. Many of us feel like newbies; a 30-40 km ride seems like 70km plus,” he says, adding, “We’ll be back to normal, but terribly missing breakfast rides! Our pit stops are small, just water breaks, and some clicks.”

