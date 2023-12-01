Danish Ali writes to Birla, says 'fabricated charges' used against him

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ali said he was "shocked" over clubbing of his complaint against Bidhuri with the ones levelled against him for allegedly provoking the BJP MP.

He said while he was hoping for a swift, strict and exemplary action against Bidhuri, he was sad that attempts were being made to turn the victim into an accused.

Ali shared a copy of the letter on social media.

The panel had issued notices to Ali and Bidhuri on November 21. Ali wrote to Birla on Friday.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned Bidhuri and Ali on December 7 at separate time.

On an earlier occasion, Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so.

Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well.