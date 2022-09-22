Day long rain in Delhi leave roads waterlogged, hits traffic

Non-stop showers on Thursday in Delhi kept vehicular movement glacial, caused severe waterlogging in some parts, damaged trees and led to roads caving in at some key stretches, worsening all-round traffic troubles and underlining the city’s ill-preparedness to tackle significant rain events.

Officials said that most underpasses in the city on Thursday were inundated, as were most other low-lying neighbourhoods and those with poor drainage systems.

“Construction work by government agencies also exacerbated waterlogging and disrupted vehicular movement,” said a senior Delhi traffic police officer, who asked not to be named.

Spokespersons from the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) did not respond to repeated requests seeking comment.

The police said traffic was worst at Kalindi Kunj, Delhi-Gurugram Road near Mahipalpur, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Anand Parbat, Nigambodh Ghat and Rajdhani Park. However, vehicles crawled in most parts of Delhi and few residential neighbourhoods were not flooded.

Officers also said that a section of a road at Satya Niketan near Moti Bagh also caved in, crippling traffic on Mahatma Gandhi Road till Dhaula Kuan. Bus breakdowns across the city added to the mess, said officers.

The Pul Prahladpur underpass near the city’s border with Faridabad was flooded as well and closed off for commuters, in what has become a rain routine for Delhi. Two people have drowned at the flooding hot spot over the past two years.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) bulletin, the Safdarjung station received 31.2mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday.

Officers from the traffic police insisted that they have stepped up measures to prevent floods recurring at the busy south Delhi underpass.

“Six water pumps have been stationed there to clear rainwater and prevent the Pul Prahladpur underpass from flooding with rainwater. We also deploy traffic personnel to monitor the situation and act accordingly,” said an officer from Badarpur traffic circle.

While the Delhi municipal corporation’s official monsoon report reported just three water logging complaints reported to the civic helpline, the body received complaints of trees being damaged in seven areas, including Mahavir Enclave, Ramjas Road Karol Bagh, Azadpur commercial complex, Aruna Nagar Majnu ka Tila, Madipur Colony, Nangal Rai and Inderpuri.

The traffic police used their social media handles to convey information about the water logging situation and traffic jams.

Commuters lamented the situation and said they were made to bear the brunt of any substantial rainy day in the city.

Harbaksh Singh, a commuter on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road said severe waterlogging on the crucial stretch reflects a “sad state of affairs for Delhi’s drainage”.

Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh, complained of heavy water logging and overflowing sewers on Faiz Road in his neighbourhood.

Several commuters also used social media platforms and complained about the traffic situation in the city.

“No traffic police seen anywhere to guide motorists stuck at various locations due to heavy rain - one DTC bus breakdown on Dwarka Palam flyover - stuck for 45 min around 1 pm. Now, waterlogging in Dwarka underpass under airport light - stuck for another 45 minutes,” tweeted a person with the handle ManuMK.

Another Twitter user, one Abhishek Chaudhary, wrote, “Few drops of rain and traffic jam everywhere. @dtptraffic location Mother’s International school traffic signal.”