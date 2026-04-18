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Days later, man who led assault on Brigadier, son held

Delhi Police arrested four more suspects in the assault of a brigadier and his son, bringing total arrests to six after an incident over public drinking.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:00 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Days after a brigadier and his son were assaulted outside their house in Vasant Enclave by a group of men, Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested four more accused in the case, taking the total arrests to six.

Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested four more accused in the case, taking the total arrests to six. (Photo for representation)

The incident occurred on the night of April 11 when the brigadier objected to public drinking outside his house. The accused allegedly called associates who assaulted the brigadier’s family in front of a policeman. An FIR was registered two days later after a video of two accused sitting in a car with a bottle of alcohol circulated on social media.

Two men – identified by police earlier as Satender Siwach, the director of an aviation firm, and Sanjay Sharma, a dhaba owner – had been arrested on Tuesday. Both were released on bail late Tuesday and asked to join the investigation.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, rioting, and unlawful assembly.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

delhi police
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