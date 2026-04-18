Days later, man who led assault on Brigadier, son held

Days after a brigadier and his son were assaulted outside their house in Vasant Enclave by a group of men, Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested four more accused in the case, taking the total arrests to six.

Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested four more accused in the case, taking the total arrests to six. (Photo for representation)

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The incident occurred on the night of April 11 when the brigadier objected to public drinking outside his house. The accused allegedly called associates who assaulted the brigadier’s family in front of a policeman. An FIR was registered two days later after a video of two accused sitting in a car with a bottle of alcohol circulated on social media.

Two men – identified by police earlier as Satender Siwach, the director of an aviation firm, and Sanjay Sharma, a dhaba owner – had been arrested on Tuesday. Both were released on bail late Tuesday and asked to join the investigation.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, rioting, and unlawful assembly.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, police identified and arrested four remaining accused – Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), Ashish (32), and Satender (35). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, police identified and arrested four remaining accused – Surjit Singh (36), Sunil Sharma (53), Ashish (32), and Satender (35). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said the accused had been absconding and were not at their residences in Mehram Nagar. They were held from different parts of Delhi after technical analysis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said the accused had been absconding and were not at their residences in Mehram Nagar. They were held from different parts of Delhi after technical analysis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The four accused went to the spot in Surjit’s car—a white Hyundai Aura. Upon reaching there, a quarrel took place and they returned to their homes. Later, after finding out about the case, they absconded. The Hyundai car has been recovered,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The four accused went to the spot in Surjit’s car—a white Hyundai Aura. Upon reaching there, a quarrel took place and they returned to their homes. Later, after finding out about the case, they absconded. The Hyundai car has been recovered,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said all four accused work in property rental. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said all four accused work in property rental. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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