Delhi cops recalled from leaves in view of ‘communal scenario’

Deputy commissioner of police of north-west district in Delhi has issued an order cancelling leaves of all police personnel in view of the “communal scenario” and the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.

The order issued on June 13 was issued by DCP (north west) Usha Rangnani. The order read that in view of communal scenario and prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, all kinds of leave(s) are hereby stopped with immediate effect. The leaves already granted or sanctioned are also hereby cancelled. “The officer/staff who are already running on leave shall join their place of duty at once, without fail. No officer shall grant/sanction any kind of leave to their subordinate staff without prior approval of DCP/NWD. All the supervisory officers shall ensure the compliance,” it read.

The order also stated that non-compliance may attract stern action against erring officials or staff.

In north west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, communal clashes broke out on April 16 following Shobha Yatra procession leaving nine including eight police personnel injured. Comments made by two expelled BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal have also led to protest at Jama Masjid on June 10.

