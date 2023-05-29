'All limits crossed... horrifying': Women's panel chief on 16-year-old girl's murder

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a minor girl, allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy. Delhi murder case: The women's panel head said that the national capital has become “extremely unsafe for women and girls.

"In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson.

Read | Delhi murder: On video, girl, 16, stabbed 20 times, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

The women's panel head further said that the national capital has become “extremely unsafe for women and girls,” and urged the Central government to chair a "high-level meeting" with Union home minister Amit Shah, and city's lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

“A 16-year-old girl was stabbed 40-50 times and then was hit by a stone multiple times after which she died. All this has been captured on CCTV. Several people saw this but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls. I appeal to the central govt to call a high-level meeting with Union home minister, Delhi lieutenant governor”, she added.

Read | 'LG, law and order your responsibility...': Kejriwal on Delhi murder

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her 20-year-old boyfriend. According to police officials, the girl had planned to attend a friend's son's birthday party. The accused intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack that also involved bludgeoning her with a stone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON