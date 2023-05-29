Delhi murder: On video, girl, 16, stabbed 20 times, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; no one helps

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death - allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man - in a brutal murder in Delhi on Sunday, police told news agency ANI this morning. CCTV footage of the murder of a young girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night (Credit: Alok Arjun Singh/Twitter)

The accused - identified as Sahil by the cops - is absconding but Delhi Police has formed teams to arrest him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said.

Authorities said the girl had planned to attend a friend's son's birthday party when the accused intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack that also involved bludgeoning her with a stone.

Pushed for more details, Nalwa refused to comment further on an active investigation and stressed that Delhi Police hope to track down and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The murder

The horrific attack was caught on CCTV and footage has been shared online. The video - which Hindustan Times has seen and chosen not to publish - shows the young girl pinned to a wall and stabbed several times by a young male. The murder takes place in view of people passing within inches of the attacker.

No one stops or says anything as the young girl's body crumples to the road and the attacker continues his assault, which lasts for nearly 90 seconds and includes him kicking her body.

At the end of the stabbing, kicking and bludgeoning the young male walks away.

The murder took place within the limits of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi and the body of the girl - a resident of the area's JJ Colony - was found lying on the streets. The number of stab wounds and other medical details will be ascertained after a post-mortem of the body, police have said.

According to news agency PTI the accused and the victim fought on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party reacts

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the murder.

Kejriwal tweeted: "A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. Safety of people of Delhi is paramount..."

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted, declaring: “If LG saab is not doing his work then what is the responsibility? The law and order situation in Delhi has reached the lowest level. There is open bloodshed. Even today the incident of Shahabad is very shameful. LG saab has completely failed.”

The AAP leaders' tweets come amid a festering war of words between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the latter of which controls law and order in the national capital since Delhi Police reports to union home minister Amit Shah.

With input from agencies

