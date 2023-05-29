Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Sahil never had fights with anyone’, says landlord of Delhi murder accused

ByAryan Prakash
May 29, 2023 06:13 PM IST

Sahil, accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend in Shahbad area of Delhi, has been arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Sahil, the 20-year-old youth accused of brutally murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, never had any fights with anyone in his neighbourhood, his landlord claimed.

The building where accused Sahil lived as a tenant.(Twitter/ANI)
“Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father's name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here. I saw the video of the incident today morning”, Ramphool, the landlord of accused, told ANI.

Sahil, an air conditioner and refrigerator mechanic by profession, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He is accused of stabbing the girl multiple times and bludgeoning her head in Shahbad Dairy area of capital.

CCTV image showed the girl being pinned to a wall and stabbed multiple times by a male. No one who walked inches away from the attacker said anything or responded as the girl's body crumpled on the road. After the attacker was done stabbing the victim, he bludgeoned her before walking away.

The preliminary findings from the autopsy indicated that the teenager was stabbed 16 times and her skull was ruptured after being bashed by a blunt object.

The girl's parents claim they were not aware of their daughter's friendship with the accused and demanded justice.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at lieutenant governor VK Saxena over the killings, saying law and order is his responsibility. “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance", he tweeted.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

delhi murder
