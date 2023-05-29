Home / India News / ‘Never saw Sahil…we demand justice’: Parents of murdered 16-year-old Delhi girl

‘Never saw Sahil…we demand justice’: Parents of murdered 16-year-old Delhi girl

ByAryan Prakash
May 29, 2023 05:47 PM IST

The 16-year-old girl was caught on CCTV being pinned to a wall and stabbed multiple times by a man in Delhi's Shahbad area.

The father of the 16-year-old girl murdered allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend in Delhi's Shahbad demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

"My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused", the girl's father told news agency ANI.

The girl's father said he did not know about Sahil, who is accused of brutally killing his daughter. “I don't know about the relationship between the two. I have never heard about him from his friends”, he said.

Delhi murder case: CCTV footage of the murder of a young girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night (Credit: Alok Arjun Singh/Twitter)

"Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," mother of the 16-year-old minor victim said.

The brutal killing of the 16-year-old girl has sparked outrage across the country. The police have arrested the accused Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the murder.

The killing caught on CCTV camera showed the young girl being pinned to a wall and stabbed several times by a man. The murder took place in view of people passing within inches of the attacker. No one stopped or said anything as the girl's body crumpled to the road and the attacker continued his assault. If the stabbing was not enough, he bludgeoned the girl's head and walked away.

ALSO READ: ‘Youth often get caught up in emotions’: BJP MP on 16-year-old's murder in Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice over the girl's murder, urging the Centre to hold a high-level meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

ALSO READ: 'LG, law and order is your responsibility...': Kejriwal on shocking Delhi murder

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma said,"Even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. There were several people at the spot when the incident took place but no one took any action. The judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as early as possible".

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

delhi murder
