‘Youth often get caught up in emotions’: BJP MP on 16-year-old's gruesome murder in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans from North-West Delhi, speaking about the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed over 20 times allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend on Monday morning, said that youth often gets caught up in such emotions. BJP MP Hans Raj Hans(Twitter/ANI)

Hans on Monday said, “This is an unfortunate incident. Earlier there have been same cases in my constituency. I am in touch with Police and the family members of the victim. Youth often get caught up in emotions.”

The Police said the girl had planned to attend a birthday party when the accused, Sahil, stopped and stabbed her several times after which he was seen hitting her with a stone.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome crime.

After his arrest, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”

The attack was caught on CCTV and footage of the same has widely been shared online. The video shows a young girl pinned to a wall and stabbed several times by a male. The murder takes place in view of people passing by the attack site. No one stops or says anything to the attacked as the young girl's body crumples to the road and the attacker continues the assault, which lasts for nearly 90 seconds and also includes him kicking her body.

The murder took place within the limits of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi and the body of the girl - a resident of the area's JJ Colony - was found lying on the street.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia told news agency ANI: "The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times."

