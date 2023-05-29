Delhi murder case live updates: Accused is AC, refrigerator mechanic, say cops

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend, in Delhi on Sunday, police said on Monday morning. The accused, Sahil, was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome murder.

The girl had planned to attend a birthday party when Sahil stopped her in the middle of the road and stabbed her multiple times and he also ended up hitting her head with a stone.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said on Monday, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”