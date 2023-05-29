Home / India News / Delhi murder case live updates: Accused is AC, refrigerator mechanic, say cops
Live

Delhi murder case live updates: Accused is AC, refrigerator mechanic, say cops

india news
Updated on May 29, 2023 04:15 PM IST

Delhi Murder Live Updates: The accused - identified as Sahil - was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome crime.

Delhi murder case: CCTV footage of the murder of a young girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night (Credit: Alok Arjun Singh/Twitter)
Delhi murder case: CCTV footage of the murder of a young girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday night (Credit: Alok Arjun Singh/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend, in Delhi on Sunday, police said on Monday morning. The accused, Sahil, was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome murder.

The girl had planned to attend a birthday party when Sahil stopped her in the middle of the road and stabbed her multiple times and he also ended up hitting her head with a stone. 

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said on Monday, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 29, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    ‘Several people at spot, no one took action’: NCW Chairperson

    National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “Even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. There were several people at the spot when the incident took place but no one took any action. The judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as early as possible.”

  • May 29, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    'All limits crossed... horrifying': Women's panel chief on 16-year-old girl's murder

    The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a minor girl, allegedly by her boyfriend, a 20-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

    "In Delhi's Shahbad Dairy, a minor innocent doll was stabbed and then crushed with a stone. The spirits of the criminals in Delhi are high. Issuing notice to the police. All limits have been crossed. I have never seen anything more horrifying than this in my career of so many years," tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson.

    Read Here.

  • May 29, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    ‘Accused lived under Shahbad Dairy police station area’: Delhi Police

    DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh said. “We have detained the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, UP. We are further investigating the matter. The victim was going to attend a function during which this incident took place. The accused used to live under the Shahbad Dairy police station area.”

  • May 29, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    'LG, law and order is your responsibility...': Kejriwal on shocking Delhi murder

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl in Shahabad area.

    “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance”, the chief minister tweeted.

    Read Here

  • May 29, 2023 03:55 PM IST

    ‘Will ensure strictest punishment’: Delhi Police Special CP

    Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak said, “The accused Sahil has been nabbed from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He is being brought here. We will collect all the best possible evidence to ensure the accused gets the strictest punishment.”

    He added, “As per the information as of now, they knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused (Sahil) had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder. It's a crime of passion. Further probe is being done.”

  • May 29, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    ‘Youth often get caught in emotion’: BJP MP

    This is an unfortunate incident. Earlier there have been same cases in my constituency. I am in touch with Police and the family members of the victim. Youth often get caught up in emotions...: Hans Raj Hans, BJP MP from North-West Delhi on the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi

