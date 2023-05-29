Delhi murder case: How cops caught Sahil, accused of stabbing girlfriend

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested Delhi's Shahbad Dairy murder case accused Sahil from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for killing his 16-year-old girlfriend by stabbing her 20 times and bludgeoning her to death. Revealing the details of how the accused was arrested, the police sources told news agency ANI that while Sahil switched off his phone and went into hiding after the incident, he made a phone call to his father which gave away his location. Delhi murder case accused Sahil: Accused in murder of 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy area of Delhi arrested from UP's Bulandshahr (ANI)

As soon as the police were informed about the horrific incident, they put the accused on a technical surveillance.

“After the incident, the accused Sahil switched off his mobile phone and fled to his aunt's house in Bulandshahr by bus. However, after reaching there, he called his father and after that, the police arrested him through technical surveillance,” the police said, as quoted by ANI.

What we know so far about the murder case

According to the police, the accused - who used to work as a mechanic for AC and refrigerators - was in a relationship with the victim. On Sunday night, the duo got into a fight after the girl had planned to attend a friend's son's birthday party. The accused then intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack.

CCTV visuals also surfaced of the incident where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and hitting her head with a stone. Several people can also be seen standing and watching the incident, however, no one intervened in the matter.

According to preliminary findings from the postmortem report, the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after it was bashed in by a blunt object. The detailed postmortem report is yet to be released.

The police have registered an FIR against Sahil under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

(With inputs from ANI)