‘Delhi reached lowest point’: AAP lists crimes against women in capital

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Monday — hours after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the killing of a 16-year-old girl , listed out several crimes in Delhi since January this year.

“A minor girl was stabbed 21 times. We all saw the CCTV, she was crushed to death by stones. Such a horrific murder of a minor girl has come to light. This is not the first case in Delhi. In fact, it can be said that in terms of crime against women, Delhi has reached its lowest point.”

Further, Kakkar listed out several cases, which saw crime against women.

She said, “On January 1, a girl named Anjali was dragged by five accused under a car for 12 KM and killed. January 4, a 21-year-old girl stabbed multiple times. In February, Sahil Gehlot's case came to light from Dwarka where he left his friend in the fridge to get married. In March, we saw an auto driver in New Friends Colony stabbed a passenger multiple times due to argument over ride fee. In April, in Shalimar Bagh, we saw that a 45-year-old woman was stabbed to death after breaking into her house. In April, a 24-year-old in West Sagarpur was was stabbed to death. Today, we are in May and a saddening case from Shahbad dairy area has come to light.”

Kejriwal had tweeted, “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance.”

The accused Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome murder.

The victim had planned to attend a birthday party when Sahil stopped her in the middle of the road, stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her head with a stone.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem indicate the girl was stabbed 16 times and her skull ruptured after it was bashed in by a blunt object.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said, “We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.”

